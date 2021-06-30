v.systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Hits $42.61 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, v.systems has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a total market cap of $42.61 million and $1.36 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

Get v.systems alerts:

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,235,476,250 coins and its circulating supply is 2,311,867,786 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.