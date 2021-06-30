Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Shares Down 13.6%

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) traded down 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.37. 320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46.

Vallourec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLOUF)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

