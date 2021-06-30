Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after acquiring an additional 381,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after acquiring an additional 229,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $189.72 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $111.79 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

