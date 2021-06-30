Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $53,000 Investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,862,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,668,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,089,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $932,000. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of HYFM opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -393.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

