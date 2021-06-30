Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $64,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 284 shares of company stock valued at $456,165. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,560.65 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,560.10.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

