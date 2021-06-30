Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 91,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth $10,237,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 6.22. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

SNDL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

