Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 62.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,893 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.27. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

