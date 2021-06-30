VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 224.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 26,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,644.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,834,000.

Shares of GDXJ traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. 168,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931,118. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

