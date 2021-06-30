Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Increased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $129,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.20. 3,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.11. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

