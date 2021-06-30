Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Boosted by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 9.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned 1.34% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $73,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,686. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $113.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

