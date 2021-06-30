Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Stake Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $65,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.87. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,830. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

