Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VONV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.268 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.94. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $71.67.

