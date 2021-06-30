Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 408.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VTHR stock opened at $198.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $137.80 and a 1-year high of $199.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.62.

