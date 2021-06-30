Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $129,703,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $89,381,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 732,456 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,057,000.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

