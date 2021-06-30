Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 27,845 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,355% compared to the typical volume of 1,134 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $283.95 and a fifty-two week high of $394.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

