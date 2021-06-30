Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 1,435 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises about 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.23. 12,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $145.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.14.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.