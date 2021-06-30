Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 1,714 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 116,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

