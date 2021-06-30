Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 552 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.97. 22,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,557. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.98.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

