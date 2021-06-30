Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $225,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 91,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,013. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

