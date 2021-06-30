Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. 71,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,620. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

