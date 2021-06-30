Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $276,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.00. 122,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

