Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. The Kroger accounts for 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,668,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,967,000 after acquiring an additional 147,060 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. 183,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474,433. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

