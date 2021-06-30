Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 630 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 521,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 299,163 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Shares of ADSK traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.21. 28,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,278. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

