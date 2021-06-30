Venator Materials’ (VNTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

NYSE VNTR opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $499.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after buying an additional 3,062,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Venator Materials by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 137,236 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.