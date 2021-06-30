Vericel’s (VCEL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

VCEL opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23. Vericel has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 722.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after buying an additional 220,541 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vericel by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 39,404 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

