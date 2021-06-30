Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 137.0% in June

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the May 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.8387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

