Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,620.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,620 ($34.23) and last traded at GBX 2,552 ($33.34), with a volume of 2813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,550 ($33.32).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,447.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 41.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Insiders have purchased 427 shares of company stock worth $927,370 over the last quarter.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

