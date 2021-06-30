Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victrex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06. Victrex has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

