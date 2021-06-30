Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 32,330 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,330 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Atmos Energy worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,254. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

