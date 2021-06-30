Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $16.47 Million Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 429,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181,675 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after acquiring an additional 419,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,953,000 after purchasing an additional 328,943 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.47.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAVN shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.