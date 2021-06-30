Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.53 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,517. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

