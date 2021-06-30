Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.66. 12,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

