Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872,194 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 800,475 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.70% of 3D Systems worth $23,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.07. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.