Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,203 shares during the period. iRobot makes up 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.89% of iRobot worth $30,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

IRBT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.59. 2,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,630. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

