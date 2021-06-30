Village Farms International, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of VFF stock opened at C$13.08 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of C$5.71 and a 52-week high of C$25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,616.00.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.86 million.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

