Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

NYSE VIST opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 312,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

