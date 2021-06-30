VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.