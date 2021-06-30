Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Trimmed by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,000 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 1.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra stock remained flat at $$18.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,567. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

