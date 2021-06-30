Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.75. Vivendi shares last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 351,584 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIVHY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

About Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

