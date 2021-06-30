Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of VOD opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Vodafone Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 141,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

