Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 661,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,481. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 88.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,376 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 77.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,541,000 after buying an additional 537,875 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

