Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the May 31st total of 482,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IGD traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 663,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,664. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.94.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.