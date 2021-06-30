Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock.

VMC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

NYSE:VMC opened at $174.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $113.91 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after buying an additional 386,805 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

