W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after buying an additional 72,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after buying an additional 216,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

WRB traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,221. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.