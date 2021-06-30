W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $448.31 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.06 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last 90 days. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.33.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

