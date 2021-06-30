Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $498.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.93.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,383 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 817.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150,362 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 126,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

