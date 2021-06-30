WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. WD-40 accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

WDFC stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.87. 491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,711. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

