Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,571,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,709,000 after acquiring an additional 119,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.37. 34,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

