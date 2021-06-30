Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 13,270 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

