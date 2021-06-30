Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 3,183 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,178,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,977. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.84. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.